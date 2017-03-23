State Indian Education Conference Being Held At Northern Michigan University
Dr. Martin Reinhardt of the NMU Center for Native American Studies
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Michigan Indian Education Council is holding the 2017 Native American Critical Issues Conference this week at Northern Michigan University in Marquette.
MIEC President, and Associate Professor of Native American Studies at NMU, Dr. Martin Reinhardt joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to preview the conference.
Reinhardt said the agency is a non-profit advocacy organization concerned with Native American education throughout the State of Michigan.
He added that the conference attracts people interested in Indian education issues including teachers, policy makers and many others.
It runs this Friday and Saturday at NMU and all interested parties can find out more at www.meic.org.
Reinhardt said there is still time to get registered for the conference if you’d like and it is free for students at Northern Michigan University.
LISTEN IN – Dr. Martin Reinhardt discusses the Michigan Indian Education Council 2017 Native American Critical Issues Conference.
