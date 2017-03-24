School Closings And Delays For Friday 3/24/17
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Overnight rain and early morning freezing temperatures have created very slippery, icy conditions in many areas. Side street intersections, parking lots and sidewalks are reported as very icy this morning. As a result, several school districts are closed or delayed today. Here is our latest list:
CLOSINGS FOR 3/24/17:
Marquette Area Public Schools
North Star Academy in Marquette
Marquette-Alger RESA
Ishpeming & Negaunee Public Schools
NICE Community Schools
Republic-Michigamme Schools
AuTrain-Onota Schools
Burt Township Schools
Munising Public Schools
Munising Baptist School
Superior Central Schools
Arvon Township
Baraga & L’Anse Area Public Schools
Sacred Heart School in L’Anse
B-H-K Baraga County Headstart
KBIC Morning & Early Headstart
KBOCC Little Eagles Program
Mid-Peninsula Schools
Holy Spirit Catholic School in Norway Closed Due to Illness
DELAYS FOR 3/24/17:
All Houghton & Keweenaw County Schools Delayed 2 hours
Bessemer Delayed 2 hours
Ironwood Delayed 2 hours
Wakefield- Marenisco Delayed 2 hours
Watersmeet Delayed 2 hours
