State Rep. John Kivela Discusses Latest Dark Stores Legislative Effort
109th Dist. State Rep. John Kivela (D-Marquette)
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – 109th District State Representative John Kivela is co-sponsoring reintroduced legislation addressing the “dark stores” issue.
Kivela called in to the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to talk about the measure and what he feels are it’s chances of making it though both the House and Senate.
He says he is happy to support the bill by Republican State Representative Dave Maturen of downstate Vicksburg which seeks to close a tax loophole created by recent court decisions dealing with retail property tax valuation.
Kivela was cosponsor of the same bill last year that passed the House by a vote of 97-11, but was not taken up in the Senate.
LISTEN IN – Rep. John Kivela on the latest legislative effort to address the “Dark Stores” issue.
VISIT – Rep. John Kivela’s State House website.
