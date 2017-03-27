Marquette City Commission To Hear Cliffs-Dow Property And Short-Term Rental Updates
Mike Angeli
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Marquette City Commission has a regular meeting coming up tonight in Marquette.
Marquette City Manager Mike Angeli joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to preview the meeting.
Angeli said the commission is scheduled to hear an update on the Cliffs-Dow Property project from Special Counsel Richard Baron.
He added that also on the agenda is a presentation from city staff about a proposal to address the short-term rental issue in the city.
The meeting begins at 6:00 p.m. at Commission Chambers at City Hall in Marquette.
