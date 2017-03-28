Community Action Alger-Marquette Moving Forward With Ishpeming Senior Housing Project
Amy Lerlie, Executive Director of Community Action Alger-Marquette
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Amy Lerlie, Executive Director of Community Action Alger-Marquette, joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to share an update on a project they are coordinating in the city of Ishpeming.
Lerlie said the Jasperlite Senior Housing Project is getting closer to being a reality thanks to some recent administrative and municipal hurdles being cleared.
The $5.3 million dollar project features new construction of a combination of apartments and townhomes as well as a common area and courtyard with a community center and garden.
Lerlie said the project is planned to be built in the downtown Ishpeming area on the site of the now-demolished former Bell Hospital and is expected to help revitalize that portion of the downtown.
LISTEN IN – Amy Lerlie of Community Action Alger-Marquette with an update on the Jasperlite Project.
VISIT – The Community Action Alger-Marquette website for more information.
