Community Action Alger-Marquette Moving Forward With Ishpeming Senior Housing Project

March 28, 2017 | Filed under: The Sunny Morning Show,U.P. News Updates | Posted by:

Amy Lerlie, Executive Director of Community Action Alger-Marquette

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Amy Lerlie, Executive Director of Community Action Alger-Marquette, joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to share an update on a project they are coordinating in the city of Ishpeming.

Lerlie said the Jasperlite Senior Housing Project is getting closer to being a reality thanks to some recent administrative and municipal hurdles being cleared.

The $5.3 million dollar project features new construction of a combination of apartments and townhomes as well as a common area and courtyard with a community center and garden.

Lerlie said the project is planned to be built in the downtown Ishpeming area on the site of the now-demolished former Bell Hospital and is expected to help revitalize that portion of the downtown.

 

LISTEN IN – Amy Lerlie of Community Action Alger-Marquette with an update on the Jasperlite Project.

VISIT – The Community Action Alger-Marquette website for more information.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Tumblr
  • Reddit
  • Google Bookmarks
  • Add to favorites
  • Print
  • PDF
  • StumbleUpon
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us
  • Yahoo! Buzz
  • BarraPunto
  • Bitacoras.com
  • LinkedIn
  • Live
  • RSS
  • Slashdot
  • Mixx
  • Fark
  • MySpace

Walt

Latest posts by Walt (see all)

Comments

comments

More The Sunny Morning Show, U.P. News Updates