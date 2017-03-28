Active Physical Therapy Can Help You Stay Active In The Irontown

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio) – Pam Dost, Athletic Trainer at Active Physical Therapy’s Negaunee Clinic, stopped in today on the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike to talk about that facility.

Dost discussed the clinic’s services and location in the downtown Negaunee YMCA of Marquette County.

She added that the location is open five days week, and being located in the Negaunee Y is a definite plus when it comes time to evaluate and assist possible clients with their recovery.

LISTEN IN – Athletic Trainer Pam Dost discusses the Active Physical Therapy Negaunee Clinic.

VISIT – The Active Physical Therapy website.

