“The Addams Family” Coming To The Forest Robert Theatre At NMU

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – “The Addams Family – A New Musical Comedy” is being presented at the Forest Roberts Theatre at Northern Michigan University April 5th through the 9th.

Cast members Devin Murphy and Lilith Kontos joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to talk about the show and their characters.

They also talked about how the show is a musical based on the well-known and beloved Addams Family characters and is a family-friendly show that still holds on to some of the creepy edginess of the original series of cartoons.

LISTEN IN – Devin Murphy and Lilith Kontos with more on “The Addams Family” at the Forest Roberts Theatre at NMU.

VISIT – The NMU Forest Roberts Theatre website.

