Team Hamari Getting Set For Redemption

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – U.P. Home Health & Hospice is hosting the Fifth Annual “Dancing with our Stars Marquette County Style – The Redemption Edition” to benefit the U.P. Hospice Foundation on Wednesday, May 24th & Thursday, May 25th.

Eight of the favorite Dance Couples from the past four years are back to seek redemption for the Mirror Ball Trophy.

The fundraiser will benefit the U.P. Hospice Foundation and its programs with 100% of proceeds being donated back to Hospice patients and their families

One of those returning couples, Mark & T Hamari joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to talk about the event and why they got in involved.

LISTEN IN – Mark & T Hamari talk about the “Dancing with our Stars Marquette County Style – The Redemption Edition” fundraiser.

VISIT – The event page at the U.P. Home Health & Hospice website for full schedule and ticket information.

