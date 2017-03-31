Celebrate Maple Syrup And Honey This Saturday In Phelps, WI
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – A celebration of maple syrup and honey is happening this Saturday in Phelps, WI.
The 6th annual Phelps Maple Syrup Fest is going on all day Saturday for folks to come and enjoy.
Celeste Hendrickson of the Phelps, WI Chamber joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike recently to invite all to this family-friendly event.
Hendrickson said the day’s events celebrate the heritage of maple syrup in Phelps and include sugar bush tours, tree-tapping demos, children’s activities, arts and crafts, maple treats and more.
She added that this year they’re also featuring honey.
LISTEN IN – Celeste Hendrickson with more on the Phelps Maple Syrup Fest.
VISIT – The Phelps Maple Syrup Fest facebook page.
