State Rep. Scott Dianda Announces Candidacy For State Senate Run
110th District State Representative Scott Dianda (D-Calumet)
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – 110th District State Representative Scott Dianda is running for Michigan’s 38th State Senate seat.
The Calumet Democrat is currently in his third term in the State House and is term-limited out.
He is running for the Senate seat that will be vacated by State Senator Tom Casperson in 2018 due to term limits.
Dianda spoke with Great Lakes Radio News Director today about his run for the seat and some of the key issues in the campaign.
LISTEN IN – State Senate candidate Scott Dianda discusses his candidacy and his campaign.
