U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow Recaps U.P. Business Tour
U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow with Walt Lindala and Mike Plourde.
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow continued her Michigan small business tour in the Upper Peninsula last weekend.
Stabeow was the keynote speaker at a Saturday breakfast hosted by the Marquette Economic Club of Marquette County and the Lake Superior Community Partnership.
Shde then hit the road and continued her tour by meeting with local small businesses, including L’Anse Manufacturing, The Hilltop Restaurant, NECi Superior Enzymes in Lake Linden and Vollwerth & Company in Hancock.
There were other stops along the way, and she recently called in to the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike to talk about the tour and some other key legislation she is involved with in Washington, D.C.
LISTEN IN – U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow discusses her recent tour of the Upper Peninsula.
