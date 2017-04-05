U.S. Senator Gary Peters Shares Legislative Update
Senator Gary Peters
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – U.S. Senator Gary Peters called in to the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to give a quick legislative update.
Peters talked about some legislation he is currently working on concerning making it easier for students in Michigan to gain college credit while still enrolled in high school.
He also talked about concerns he has with proposed cuts by the Trump administration that would affect air service at many small airports in rural Michigan.
Peters also mentioned the formation of the Motorcycle Caucus in the U.S. Senate and what he hopes it will accomplish.
LISTEN IN – U.S. Senator Gary Peters with a legislative update.
VISIT – Senator Peters’ website.
