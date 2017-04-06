Spaghetti Dinner This Friday To Benefit Negaunee High School Baseball And Softball
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – A spaghetti dinner is being held tomorrow in Negaunee to benefit the Negaunee High School Baseball and Softball programs.
Randy Carlson, Girls Varsity Softball Coach, and Jason Siik, Boys Varsity Baseball Coach, joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike to share the details.
They said the programs are self-supporting and the money raised will help cover the costs of the programs, which includes equipment, field improvements, travel expenses and more.
The dinner is from 4:00 to 9:00 pm on Friday, April 7th at the Negaunee Elks Lodge, and tickets are available at the door.
LISTEN IN – Randy Carlson & Jason Siik on the NHS Baseball & Softball Fundraising Dinner.
