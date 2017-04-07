Marquette County Rotarians Coming Together Monday For Gratitude Scavenger Hunt

April 7, 2017 | Filed under: The Sunny Morning Show | Posted by:

Sally Davis, President, Rotary Club of Marquette

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Rotary Clubs of Marquette County are getting together this Monday evening for a group activity in the community.

Sally Davis, President of the Rotary Club of Marquette, joined the Sunny Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to talk about the All Rotary Gratitude Scavenger Hunt.

She explained that the activity will run from 5:00pm to 7:00pm around the Marquette area and will feature Rotarians doing a series of random acts of kindness.

Davis also talked a bit about Rotary and the clubs that are in Marquette County and what they do.

 

LISTEN IN – Sally Davis, President of the Rotary Club of Marquette County, with more on the All Rotary Gratitude Scavenger Hunt.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Tumblr
  • Reddit
  • Google Bookmarks
  • Add to favorites
  • Print
  • PDF
  • StumbleUpon
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us
  • Yahoo! Buzz
  • BarraPunto
  • Bitacoras.com
  • LinkedIn
  • Live
  • RSS
  • Slashdot
  • Mixx
  • Fark
  • MySpace

Walt

Latest posts by Walt (see all)

Comments

comments

More The Sunny Morning Show