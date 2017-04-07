Marquette County Rotarians Coming Together Monday For Gratitude Scavenger Hunt
Sally Davis, President, Rotary Club of Marquette
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Rotary Clubs of Marquette County are getting together this Monday evening for a group activity in the community.
Sally Davis, President of the Rotary Club of Marquette, joined the Sunny Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to talk about the All Rotary Gratitude Scavenger Hunt.
She explained that the activity will run from 5:00pm to 7:00pm around the Marquette area and will feature Rotarians doing a series of random acts of kindness.
Davis also talked a bit about Rotary and the clubs that are in Marquette County and what they do.
LISTEN IN – Sally Davis, President of the Rotary Club of Marquette County, with more on the All Rotary Gratitude Scavenger Hunt.
