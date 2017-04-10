Severe Weather Hits Western Marquette County
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Marquette County has been affected by a severe thunderstorm that passed through the area during the overnight hours.
Emergency responders, utility companies and the Marquette County Road Commission are all working to clean up following the storm and restore power to Marquette County residents.
At this time there are numerous road closures due to downed trees, power lines and other debris blocking roadways.
Marquette County residents should be prepared for unexpected road closures.
Current major road closures:
US 41/Co Rd 496
Cooper Lake Rd
Stoneville Rd
Co Rd 581/Co Rd PPR
M 35 at the Negaunee Township Hall
Multiple closures in the City of Ishpeming.
