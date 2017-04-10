Overnight Storm Causes Damage In Western Marquette County
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Clean up is underway today across Marquette County following a severe thunderstorm that passed through the area during the overnight hours. Emergency responders, utility companies and the Marquette County Road Commission crews are all working to clear downed trees and power lines following the storm and restore power to Marquette County residents. At last report, several thousand customers in and around Marquette County are still without power.
Numerous road closures have been reported due to downed trees, power lines and other debris blocking roadways. State Police say Marquette County residents should be prepared for unexpected road closures, especially in the western part of the county. Authorities have posted detours and are working to get the roads open as soon as possible. Power company personnel are reminding residents to not approach downed lines and instead contact State Police at Central Dispatch so the fire department crews can take care of the power lines safely.
The National Weather Service in Negaunee Township says the storm moved across Marquette County around 3:00 am and high winds, heavy rain and hail were reported in many areas. Heavy rains were also reported in portions of the county prior to the thunderstorm around midnight. The Weather Service says a 71-mph wind gust was reported in Negaunee. The latest updates say although there has been considerable storm damage across the region, no injuries have been reported.
