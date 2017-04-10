Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt Shares Storm Damage Update
Electrical transmission line poles snapped in Western Marquette County near US-41. (photo: Greg Zyburt)
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt called in today from the West End of Marquette County to give an update on the clean up from the major thunderstorms that rolled through the region overnight.
Zyburt called in from the scene of a closure of US-41 in Ishpeming Township where major electrical transmission lines were knocked down onto the highway by the storm.
He said crews are expecting to have the highway open early this afternoon, and detours have been posted for passenger vehicles.
Zyburt added that commercial truck traffic is currently halted in the area due to weight restrictions on the County Roads used for the detour.
He also reminded residents to not touch any downed power lines if they see any and to not try to clear any trees or debris from power lines as well.
LISTEN IN – Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt with a storm damage update.
