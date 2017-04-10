National Weather Service: Overnight Storm NOT A Tornado
Damaged building in Ishpeming. (photo: Jayne Letts)
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The National Weather Service in Negaunee Township says the storm that caused significant damage from eastern Iron County across Marquette County was not a tornado.
Based off wind reports, radar data and the damage reports, the Weather Service says the damages were due to strong straight-line winds and there is no indication of a tornado with these storms.
They add that strong straight-line winds can cause as much damage as most tornadoes that occur in the U.P., but damage occurs over a much larger area.
Some initial estimates of wind speeds in this storm include: 70mph in Amasa, 70-80mph in Republic, 80mph in Ishpeming, 71mph recorded at the National Weather Station in Negaunee and 50mph in Marquette.
