National Weather Service: Overnight Storm NOT A Tornado

April 10, 2017

Damaged building in Ishpeming. (photo: Jayne Letts)

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The National Weather Service in Negaunee Township says the storm that caused significant damage from eastern Iron County across Marquette County was not a tornado.

Based off wind reports, radar data and the damage reports, the Weather Service says the damages were due to strong straight-line winds and there is no indication of a tornado with these storms.

They add that strong straight-line winds can cause as much damage as most tornadoes that occur in the U.P., but damage occurs over a much larger area.

Some initial estimates of wind speeds in this storm include: 70mph in Amasa, 70-80mph in Republic, 80mph in Ishpeming, 71mph recorded at the National Weather Station in Negaunee and 50mph in Marquette.

