School Closings For Tuesday, 4/11/17

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – A combination of wintry weather and the impact of continued power outages and other damage from a recent severe thunderstorm in the central U.P. has resulted in several school districts being closed today. Our latest list of school closures includes the following:

Northern Michigan University Closed for Today
(A decision concerning evening classes will be made by 2:00pm today)

Marquette Area Pubilc Schools & Headstart
Marquette-Alger RESA
North Star Academy in Marquette

Gwinn Schools & Gwinn Headstart
Ishpeming Schools & Ishpeming Headstart
Negaunee Public Schools
NICE Community Schools
Powell Township School District
Republic-Michigamme Schools

AuTrain-Onota Schools
Munising Schools & Munising Headstart
Munising Baptist School
Superior Central Schools

Mid Peninsula Schools

Wells Township

Christ the King Pre-School in Ishpeming
Redeemer Lutheran Pre-School in Marquette

The snow that is falling this morning and accumulating on roads is wet and slushy, travel conditions during the morning commute will be hazardous. The wet and heavy nature of the snow will also make snow removal difficult.

