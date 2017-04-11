UPPCO Power Restoration Update For Marquette County
Storm damage in Western Marquette County. (photo: Greg Zyburt)
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Upper Peninsula Power Company crews are working this morning to restore power to about 2400 customers who are still without service.
According to UPPCO Representative Dave Forsberg, the outages are primarily in the Ishpeming and Republic-Michigamme areas of Marquette County.
Forsberg joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike earlier this morning to share an update.
He said the crews are also having to contend with heavy overnight snowfall in the region and that is going to slow the effort.
Forsberg added that here is no word at this time as to when the service will be fully restored.
