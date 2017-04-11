Marquette Democrat John Kivela Enters Race For State Senate
John Kivela
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – 109th District State Representative John Kivela is running for Michigan’s 38th State Senate seat.
The Marquette Democrat is formally announced his candidacy at an event yesterday evening in Marquette Township.
Kivela joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike to talk about why he’s running for the Senate and what some of the key issues are in his campaign.
He is currently in his third term in the State House and is term-limited out and is running for the Senate seat that will be vacated by Republican State Senator Tom Casperson of Escanaba in 2018 due to term limits.
Other candidates who have declared so far in the race are current Democratic 110th District State Representative Scott Dianda of Calumet and Republican former 108th District Representative Ed McBroom.
LISTEN IN – John Kivela discusses State Senate run.
