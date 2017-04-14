Upper Yoopers’ Barbershop Chorus Presents Day Of Singing For All To Enjoy!

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – A great family-friendly day of fantastic singing is coming to Ishpeming tomorrow.

Marlina Martinez, President, and Pete Stephens-Brown, Musical Director, of da Upper Yoopers’ Barbershop Chorus joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to invite all fans of harmony and acapella singing to come to the event.

SpringFlingSing ’17 will be held at the Peterson Auditorium in Ishpeming Saturday starting at 3:00pm and features some great vocal groups.

