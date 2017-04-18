It’s Severe Weather Week In Michigan!
Matt Zika from the National Weather Service.
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Michigan.
Matt Zika with the National Weather Service office in Negaunee joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike this week to talk about being ready for the rapidly changing spring weather in Michigan.
Zika said it’s a good time of year to learn what to do before, during and after severe weather hazards including floods, thunderstorms and tornadoes.
Zika also reminded listeners about the importance of being able to receive severe weather warnings and preparing an emergency supply kit, emergency plan and contact list.
LISTEN IN – Matt Zika discusses Severe Weather Awareness Week in Michigan.
VISIT – The National Weather Service website.
