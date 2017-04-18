Marquette Chamber of Commerce Update With Exec. Dir. Jason Schneider

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Marquette Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jason Schneider stopped in this week at the SUNNY FM studios to talk about the latest happenings at the Chamber.

He also talked about some of the key initiatives and programs the Chamber is working on including the creation of a Creatives Committee and the re-tooling of the “Be Local Buy Local” campaign.

Schneider shared details on how to contact the Marquette Chamber of Commerce to find out more about the organization and how to become a member.

LISTEN IN – Marquette Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jason Schneider with a Marquette Chamber update.

VISIT – The Marquette Chamber of Commerce website.

