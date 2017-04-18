Northern Vegans Presenting Special Film Screening This Week

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The group Northern Vegans is hosting a special evening this week featuring the screening of the film “What the Health: The Health Film That Health Organizations Don’t Want You To See”.

It’s being shown this Thursday evening at 7:00 at Marquette Cinemas in Marquette Township.

Natasha Lantz from Northern Vegans joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike to talk about the event.

Lantz said that the screening is currently sold out, but there will be other things to take in before the showing.

There will be complimentary vegan finger foods and more information at a pre-screening open house that starts at 6:00 pm.

The food and refreshments have been donated by Babycakes Muffin Company, Border Grill, City Green Market, and Marquette Food Co-Op.

Call 906-236-1279, or visit www.northernvegans.com for details.

LISTEN IN – Natasha Lantz with info about “What the Health: The Health Film That Health Organizations Don’t Want You To See”.

