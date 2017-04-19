Michigan State Police Celebrate 100 Years Of Service
Colonel Kriste Kibbey Etue, Director of the Michigan State Police.
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Governor Rick Snyder has proclaimed today as Michigan State Police Day in Michigan as the State Police celebrates its 100th Anniversary.
MSP Director, Colonel Kriste Kibbey Etue, joined the SUNNY morning Show with Walt & Mike today to talk about this milestone for the agency.
Etue talked about festivities going on at the Capitol and at posts around the state as well as how to join the MSP, forensic science and other topics.
LISTEN IN – Michigan State Police Director, Colonel Kriste Kibbey Etue, on the 100th anniversary of the Michigan State Police.
VISIT – The Michigan State Police website.
