Superior Health Foundation Continuing Efforts To Benefit U.P. Health And Wellness

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Superior Health Foundation is keeping busy with a series of upcoming activities to help raise funds and support for their mission of benefiting the health and wellness of U.P. residents.

Executive Director Jim LaJoie joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike recently to share information about their annual summer golf outing and their fall gala.

LaJoie talked about the events and when they are happening and how people can sign up and register as well as the need for a few more sponsors.

He also talked a about what the SHP does and how it picks health-centered partners to work with and give money back to them.

LISTEN IN – Superior Health Foundation Executive Director Jim LaJoie shares an agency update.

VISIT – The Superior Health Foundation website.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments