U.P. Pink Power Holding Annual Fun Raising Walk This Month

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – U.P. Pink Power volunteers are taking part in their annual 17 mile “Fun Raising” Walk on Saturday, April 29th to raise money to purchase Automated External Defibrillators for the U.P.

Dawn Lambert, U.P. Pink Power member, joined The SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to talk about the effort and how listeners can get involved.

Lambert said registration is at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday the 29th the Up North Lodge and the walk starts at 10:00 a.m. at the Tall Timber Grocery store.

The walkers will not stop until they reach Gary’s Knotty Pine in Arnold.

She added that the trek is 17 miles and the walk will raise money and save countless lives.

LISTEN IN – Dawn Lambert on the U.P. Pink Power Fun Raising Walk for AEDs.

VISIT – The U.P. Pink Power facebook page.

