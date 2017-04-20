Get Your Grooves On This Weekend At Northern Michigan University

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The latest NMU Vinyl Record Club Vinyl Record Show & Poster Sale is this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Peter White Lounge on the first floor of the NMU Don H. Bottum University Center at Northern Michigan University.

We spoke with one of the event’s organizers, Jon Teichman, about the event.

He invited all to come and browse through thousands of collectible & new vinyl records up for sale along with CDs, DVDs, video games, concert posters, movie posters & gig posters.

Teichman added that the public is invited to bring their vintage vinyl for sale or trade.

For more information, call Ed Johnson at 906-293-5336.

LISTEN IN – Jon Teichman on the Marquette Vinyl Record Show & Poster Sale.

