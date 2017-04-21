Project: Feed A Neighbor Kicks Off Tomorrow In Western Marquette County
Dick Derby
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The first phase of a major food drive is kicking off tomorrow in Western Marquette County.
“Project: Feed A Neighbor” will benefit the food pantries of the Salvation Army and St. Vincent dePaul stores in Ishpeming and Negaunee.
Drive organizer Dick Derby joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to talk about the effort.
Derby says the first step of the drive happens tomorrow morning with the distribution of thousands of shopping bags in Negaunee, Ishpeming, West Ishpeming and other areas of the west end of the county.
The bags include a message attached explaining the food drive and what items are being collected.
Those bags will then be picked up by the same volunteers next Saturday, April 29th, from 10am to Noon.
LISTEN IN – More on Project: Feed A Neighbor with Dick Derby.
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
Comments
comments