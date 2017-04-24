Marquette City Commission To Vote On Kayak Rental Plan At Presque Isle
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Marquette City Commission has a regular meeting tonight in Marquette.
City Manager Mike Angeli joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to preview the meeting.
Angeli said the commission is scheduled to hear presentations from the Lake Superior Community Partnership and the city’s Investment Advisory Board.
Also on the agenda is a discussion and a vote on a proposal from a local entrepreneur seeking to temporarily lease space at Presque Isle Park for a kayak rental business.
Angeli added that the Commission will also vote on a request from a downstate developer to purchase city-owned property at the former Cliffs-Dow site.
Tonight’s meeting begins at 6:00 o’clock at Commission Chambers at City Hall in Marquette.
