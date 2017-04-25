Active Physical Therapy Says ” Stay Healthy And Hydrated This Summer!”

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio) – As the summer begins to unfold and the temperatures begin to rise, physical activities increase for many people and so does the risk for dehydration and loss of essential body nutrients.

Holly Boburka, an athletic trainer with Active Physical Therapy, joined Mike Plourde today on the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike to talk about ways to work to avoid hurting yourself as the summer heat increases.

Boburka talked about several tips for staying properly hydrated when you get moving and active this summer.

LISTEN IN – Active Physical Therapy Athletic Trainer Holly Boburka with more tips for staying hydrated and healthy during summer activities.

VISIT – The Active Physical Therapy website for more information.

