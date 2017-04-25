NICE Community Schools Engaged In Social Media Safety Effort
Bryan DeAugustine, Superintendent, NICE Community Schools
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The NICE Community School District is currently engaging students and teachers about social media safety.
District Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to talk about the effort.
DeAugustine said the campaign is focusing on building awareness in both student and teachers about the impact of social media in their lives in today’s world.
He said the goal is to make young people aware of possible repercussions from social media activity they may perceive as innocuous and temporary.
DeAugustine added that the campaign also works to give teachers the tools they want to pass on to their students to help with them cope with the pressures of the modern social-media driven world.
LISTEN IN – NICE Community Schools Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine on the district’s Social Media Safety Campaign.
VISIT – The NICE Community Schools website.
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
Comments
comments