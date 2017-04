Wildcat Wednesday: It’s Graduation Time At Northern Michigan University!

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Spring 2017 Spring Commencement exercises are right around the corner at Northern Michigan University.

NMU Registrar Kim Rotundo joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today for Wildcat Wednesday to share all the details.

Rotundo said the May 2017 graduation ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 6 at 10:30 a.m. in the Superior Dome on campus.

She said 870 students will be participating in the ceremony with 800 receiving undergraduate degrees.

Rotundo said the first Doctoral degrees to be awarded by NMU will be given out at the ceremony with three graduates receiving Doctor of Nursing Practice degrees.

She added that anyone that may have any questions about the upcoming graduation can be found on the NMU Commencement website.

