You Can Get Rid Of Old Meds Tomorrow At Area Law Enforcement Agencies
Rich Johnson and Andy Rigling
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – An opportunity to get rid of old and unneeded medications is happening tomorrow.
Rich Johnson, a volunteer with the Forsyth Township Police Department and Marquette County TRIAD, and Michigan State Police Trooper Andy Rigling joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to talk about the effort.
They shared key information about National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, which is tomorrow.
Johnson outlined the locations in Marquette County where you will be able to safely drop off expired medications that are no longer necessary to have in the medicine cabinet.
Trooper Rigling explained how this national initiative gives people the chance to throw away old prescription drugs in and environmentally safe manner with no questions asked.
LISTEN IN – Rich Johnson and Trooper Andy Rigling with more information about Marquette County sites for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.
