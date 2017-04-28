“Project: Feed A Neighbor” Collection Day Is Saturday
Dick Derby
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – A major food drive is being completed this weekend in Western Marquette County.
“Project: Feed A Neighbor” will benefit the food pantries of the Salvation Army and St. Vincent dePaul stores in Ishpeming and Negaunee.
Drive organizer Dick Derby joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike recently to recap the overall event.
Derby says the drive kicked off last Saturday morning with the distribution of thousands of shopping bags in the west end of the county.
The bags included a message attached explaining the food drive and what items are being collected.
Those bags will then be picked up by the same volunteers tomorrow from 10am to Noon.
LISTEN IN – More on Project: Feed A Neighbor with Dick Derby.
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
Comments
comments