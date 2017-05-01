Skanska Closner, UP Health System And MiOSHA Discuss National Safety Week And New Marquette Hospital
(L-R): Victor Harrington, Steve Tighe, Darren Muljo and Gary Cooper
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Officials with UP Health System and the contracting firm of Skanska Closner joined the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration on the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike this morning to talk about National Safety Week and the latest with construction of the new hospital in Marquette.
Darren Muljo, Environmental Health and Safety Manager with Skanska Closner, began the conversation with an overview of the safety record of the hospital project. Muljo said it has approximately 300 workers on site every work day and has accumulated over 200,000 man-hours with no recordable injuries and no lost time due to injuries.
Gary Cooper, Senior Vice President of Operations with Skanska USA-Midwest Region, says the lack of injuries at the Marquette hospital work site is a result of Skanska’s safety programing for their workers, which includes their “Care For Life” program. He said the program creates an atmosphere and culture of everyone on site staying vigilant and being aware of the job at hand to prevent complacency, which in turn, can result in injuries.
Steve Tighe, Construction Safety Consultant at the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration, said his agency has partnered with Skanska Closner to endorse the company’s safety training and has found it to be effective in keeping injuries down. He added that the injury statistics at the Marquette hospital are better than the average statewide statistics for projects of a similar size. They tend to show an average of 3.4 injuries per 100 workers.
Victor Harrington, Regional Director, Marketing and Business Development at UP Health System-Marquette, also talked about the project’s progress and said it’s on schedule so far with a topping out event when the final beam is placed at the building sometime in June. Harrington said the construction of the 265-bed hospital building, a 97,000-square-foot adjacent medical office building and parking structure is on track for completion by October of next year.
LISTEN IN – A discussion of National Safety Week and the construction of the new UP Health System-Marquette hospital with Darren Muljo, Gary Cooper, Victor Harrington and Steve Tighe.
Todd, Bill, Walt and Luke ready for a walk through
Skanska and Closner Construction overseeing the project
The New Duke LifePoint Hospital for Marquette Michigan
Look at those stairs – the new UPHS will be 8 stories high
Updated view from Washington St. Marquette
Construction workers stacking cement blocks
Cinder blocks staged for workers to use
Look at the steel work from Wisconsin
Blueprints and construction plans for review
Bathrooms built offsight at KI Sawyer facility
Drop the prefabs in and these bathrooms will be up and running in no time
Steel studs throughout the building
Skanska celebrates 200,000 hours of injury free construction
Skanska is all about safety, comfortable work platform
These heaters ran all winter to keep the crew comfy and warm enough to pour cement
This is the face that you will see from US 41
Wow thay are tall when you’re up close
The second level right inside what will be the front doors
A look out towards US-41
From the 4th floor looking at Downtown Marquette
Round abouts are coming soon for Highway US 41
Closner workers on the first floor
Built off site at Sawyer and dropped into place to speed up construction
Long hallway leading to the Emergency Room
Steel Beams bolted together
Look at all of those bolts
Steel structural beams fireproofed
Ready for a Concrete floor to be poured
So many different crews working on different parts at once
Amazing Iron work
Downtown Marquette from the 4th floor
Looking up to the 8th floor – feeling dizzy
