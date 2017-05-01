Annual “Run For Life” Activities Coming Soon In Marquette

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The 6th Annual “Run for Life” is coming to the Ellwood Mattson Lower Harbor Park next month.

This new event features a 10K and 5K run as well as a walk and is designed to promote organ donation.

The events will get underway at 9am on Saturday, June 10th.

Event organizer Amy Harju joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to promote the event and encourage listeners to take part.

Harju was joined by Michelle Grunert from the For CODY program to talk about an added youth run to this year’s event to remember Cody Revord and to increase awareness of young people about organ donation.

LISTEN IN – Amy Harju and Michelle Grunert on the 6th Annual Run For Life.

