Spring 2017 Election Results
ELECTION RESULTS
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Voters across the U.P. headed to the polls yesterday fro the Spring 2017 Consolidated Election. Here are the latest results:
Marquette County – NICE Community Schools bond proposal to borrow $4.1 million to build a new gymnasium and remodel Westwood High School.
NO 490 YES 421
Houghton County – Houghton-Portage Schools bond proposal to borrow $10.8 million for District remodeling, construction and equipment.
YES 714 NO 491
Lake Linden Emergency Services Millage Renewal of 1.75 mills for 5 years for Police and Fire operations.
YES 34 NO 2
Ontonagon County – Ontonagon Schools proposal of 1.5 mils for 10 years to establish a sinking fund at Ontonagon Area Public Schools.
NO 367 YES 323
Rockland Township millage renewal of .5 mils for 4 years to be used for road repair and construction.
YES 33 NO 5
Rockland Township millage request of .5 mils for 4 years for the Rockland Township Activity Center.
YES 29 NO 9
Luce County – Tahquamenon Schools millage renewal of 18 mils for one year for operational expenses.
YES 463 NO 277
Gogebic County – Bessemer School Bond bond proposal to borrow $6.9 million to convert the A.D. Johnston School into a K-12 facility.
NO 604 YES 354
Iron County – Iron River Township millage renewal of 1.25 mils for 3 years for general operations in Iron River Township.
YES 145 NO 62
West Iron County Public Schools request to levy .85 mils for 10 years to create a sinking fund.
YES 467 NO 256
Chippewa County – De Tour Schools millage renewal of 18 mils for operational purposes.
YES 284 NO 692
Eastern U.P. Intermediate School District to create a career and technical program
YES 2,756 NO 2,713
Renewal of .50 mils for 4 years for operations of the Whitefish Township Public Library.
YES 150 NO 43
Pickford Public Schools millage increase of 1 mill for 2 years for operations.
YES 224 NO 126
Renewal of 1.8797 mills for 4 years for Solid Waste Disposal operations on Sugar Island
YES 123 NO 23
Mackinac County – Les Cheneaux School millage renewal of 18 mils for 4 years for operational expenses.
YES 284 NO 58
Portage Township road millage renewal of 1 mil for 3 years to be used for improvement of county roads in Portage Township
YES 78 NO 61
Portage Township road millage renewal of 2 mils for 3 years for additional funds for Portage Township road improvements.
YES 73 NO 65
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
Comments
comments