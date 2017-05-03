Spring 2017 Election Results

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Voters across the U.P. headed to the polls yesterday fro the Spring 2017 Consolidated Election.  Here are the latest results:

Marquette County – NICE Community Schools bond proposal to borrow $4.1 million to build a new gymnasium and remodel Westwood High School.
NO  490 YES 421

Houghton County – Houghton-Portage Schools bond proposal to borrow $10.8 million for District remodeling, construction and equipment.
YES 714  NO  491

Lake Linden Emergency Services Millage Renewal of 1.75 mills for 5 years for Police and Fire operations.
YES 34  NO   2

Ontonagon County – Ontonagon Schools proposal of 1.5 mils for 10 years to establish a sinking fund at Ontonagon Area Public Schools.
NO  367  YES 323

Rockland Township millage renewal of .5 mils for 4 years to be used for road repair and construction.
YES 33  NO   5

Rockland Township millage request of .5 mils for 4 years for the Rockland Township Activity Center.
YES 29  NO   9

Luce County – Tahquamenon Schools millage renewal of 18 mils for one year for operational expenses.
YES 463  NO  277

Gogebic County – Bessemer School Bond bond proposal to borrow $6.9 million to convert the A.D. Johnston School into a K-12 facility.
NO  604  YES 354

Iron County – Iron River Township millage renewal of 1.25 mils for 3 years for general operations in Iron River Township.
YES 145  NO   62

West Iron County Public Schools request to levy .85 mils for 10 years to create a sinking fund.
YES 467  NO  256

Chippewa County – De Tour Schools millage renewal of 18 mils for operational purposes.
YES 284 NO 692

Eastern U.P. Intermediate School District to create a career and technical program
YES 2,756   NO 2,713

Renewal of .50 mils for 4 years for operations of the Whitefish Township Public Library.
YES 150   NO 43

Pickford Public Schools millage increase of 1 mill for 2 years for operations.
YES 224   NO 126

Renewal of 1.8797 mills for 4 years for Solid Waste Disposal operations on Sugar Island
YES 123   NO 23

Mackinac County – Les Cheneaux School millage renewal of 18 mils for 4 years for operational expenses.
YES 284   NO 58

Portage Township road millage renewal of 1 mil for 3 years to be used for improvement of county roads in Portage Township
YES 78    NO 61

Portage Township road millage renewal of 2 mils for 3 years for additional funds for Portage Township road improvements.
YES 73  NO 65

 

 

 

