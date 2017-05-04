Marquette Lighthouse Land Use Plan Showcased Tonight
The Marquette Lighthouse.
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The City of Marquette is hosting an open house this evening to highlight the proposed land use plan for the Marquette Lighthouse property.
Tiina Harris, with the City of Marquette Arts & Culture Center and the Community Services Department, joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to talk about the session.
Harris said it will give community members a chance to meet with consultants and city staff and review the plan for the future of the iconic lighthouse and surrounding property.
The city took possession of the property and buildings last summer from the U.S. Coast Guard and Federal Government and has been developing a use plan over the last several months.
Harris said the meeting is open to the public and begins at 5:30pm today at the Citizen’s Forum at Lakeview Arena in Marquette.
LISTEN IN – Tiina Harris from the City of Marquette discusses tonight’s lighthouse property land use open house.
VISIT – The City of Marquette website.
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
Comments
comments