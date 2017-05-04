Negaunee Schools Year-End Calendar Filled With Student Events

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Negaunee Public Schools are in a busy stretch as the school year begins to draw to a close.

District Superintendent Dan Skewis joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike this week to give a full update.

Skewis outlined some of the major events that are happening over the next several weeks in the district and what some of the key activities are for parents and students to keep in mind.

He also talked about the upcoming graduation and the graduating class of seniors in the Class of 2017.

LISTEN IN – Negaunee Schools Superintendent Dan Skewis with a district update.

VISIT – The Negaunee Schools website.

