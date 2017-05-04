Northern Michigan University President Fritz Erickson Discusses The End Of The Semester

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – As the semester draws to a close, the Spring 2017 Commencement exercises are this Saturday at Northern Michigan University.

NMU President Fritz Erickson joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike to talk about graduation and more.

Erickson said he is looking forward to the graduation ceremony on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the Superior Dome on campus.

He added that 870 students will be participating in the ceremony the first Doctoral degrees to be awarded by NMU will be given out to three graduates receiving Doctor of Nursing Practice degrees.

Erickson also shared an update on the construction of several new residence halls on campus and the new coaches that have come on board for Men’s Hockey, Football, Volleyball and Women’s Soccer.

He also talked about the plans for the new NMU Educational Access Network initiative that is being used by the university to bring high-speed wireless internet access to rural areas in the U.P.

LISTEN IN – For a semester-end wrap-up from NMU President Fritz Erickson.

VISIT – The Northern Michigan University website.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments