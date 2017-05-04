Annual VISTA Awards This Saturday Night In Negaunee

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – An evening of celebration is coming up this weekend at the historic Vista Theater in Downtown Negaunee.

Bear Tyler, with the Peninsula Arts Appreciation Council, joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike to talk about the VISTA Awards.

Tyler said the evening recognizes the favorite PAAC shows and actors and actresses from 2016.

He invited all to come out for the exciting evening of entertainment and awards this Saturday night at 7:00 o’clock at the Vista Theater on Iron Street.

LISTEN IN – Bear Tyler with more information about the VISTA Awards this Saturday in Negaunee.

VISIT -The VISTA Awards Facebook event page.

