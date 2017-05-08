Marquette City Commission Holding Public Hearings Tonight On Short-Term Rentals
Mike Angeli
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Marquette City Commission is holding public hearings tonight at their regular meeting to gather public input about a pair of ordinances regulating short-term rentals in the city.
Marquette City Manager Mike Angeli joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to discuss the hearings and preview the rest of the meeting agenda.
He said the hearings will focus on zoning and fire safety ordinances and how they pertain to “Air B&B”-style private rentals in the city limits.
Angeli said the Commission will also be taking action on property acquisitions from NMU and other parties related to the planned roundabout road construction projects that are slated to begin this summer in South and North Marquette.
The meeting begins at 6:00 o’clock tonight at Commission Chambers at Marquette City Hall on Baraga Avenue, and the agenda can be reviewed HERE.
LISTEN IN – Mike Angeli previews tonight’s meeting of the Marquette City Commission.
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
Comments
comments