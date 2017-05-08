Superior Health Foundation Launches Proactive Grant Process For 2017

Superior Health Foundation Executive Director Jim LaJoie

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Superior Health Foundation has launched its 2017 Proactive Grant Focus process.

Jim LaJoie, executive director of the Superior Health Foundation, joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike recently to talk about the program

LaJoie said they are currently requesting information from organizations who can make an impact on improving substance abuse prevention, awareness, treatment and/or services throughout the U.P.

He said the Foundation will award approximately $258,000 to an organization, or a collaborative group of organizations, for innovative approaches to make substantial progress in addressing substance abuse prevention, awareness and/or treatment.

To submit a response to the RFI, visit www.superiorhealthfoundation.org or stop in to the SHF office, located at 121 N. Front St., Marquette, MI 49855.

 

LISTEN IN – SHP Exec. Dir. Jim LaJoie discusses 2017 Proactive Grant.

