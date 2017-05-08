GINCC Promotes Activity, Wellness And Community Events

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce is keeping busy in Western Marquette County.

Executive Director Danielle LaCavalla joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to share an update on what’s going on.

LaCavalla outlined some upcoming events, including a Business After Hours gathering this week at the Vista Theater in downtown Negaunee and a youth-based activity for families at the Country Village.

She also also talked about the current wellness and health activity GINCC is hosting and promoting and how you can get involved.

LISTEN IN – Danielle LaCavalla with a Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Chamber of Commerce update.

VISIT – The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Chamber of Commerce website.

