41st Annual Big Bay Relay Is Fast Approaching

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The 41st Annual running of the Big Bay Relay is right around the corner, but there is still time to get involved.

Race Director Brent Skaw and one of the race organizers, Kristen Andrae, joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to give us the latest update.

Andrae shared all of the vital information about dates and times and how to get registered to take part in this team relay style foot race between Marquette and Big Bay.

Skaw talked about some of the race’s key sponsors and how you can still become a supporter of the event even if you don’t want to run in it.

The 41st Annual Race will be held on Saturday May 20th, 2017, starting at 8:00am at the Kaufman Sports Complex in Marquette and finishing at the Thunder Bay Inn in Big Bay.

LISTEN IN – Kristen Andrae and Brent Skaw discuss the41st Annual Big Bay Relay.

VISIT – The Big Bay Relay webpage.

