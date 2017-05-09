“Cost Of Addiction” Series Continuing This Month In Marquette

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The ongoing “Cost of Addiction” series, presented by the Marquette County Health Department, will present a pair of events this month in Marquette that discuss addiction issues and how they pertain to the local community.

Sandy Chapman, Treatment Coordinator, and Iris Katers, Volunteer with the Marquette County Health Department, joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to talk about the planned activities.

Katers talked about a special film screening on Wednesday, May 10th at 6:00 pm at the Peter White Public Library in Marquette for all to attend who want to find out more about addiction.

Chapman discussed a multi-agency panel discussion that will be at the library coming up at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, May 17th, that will be discussing addiction treatment options.

LISTEN IN – Sandy Chapman and Iris Katers with the latest “Cost of Addiction” series events.

