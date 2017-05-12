Special Fundraiser Features Beatles Classic “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band”

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – A special evening featuring the music of The Beatles to benefit the Marquette Area Public Schools Music Program is coming up next month.

Event organizers Dave Stensaas and Dan Truckey joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike this week to talk about “Fifty Years Ago Today: A Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band Tribute.”

Truckey said the evening brings together several area musicians and MAPS band students to perform the entire “Sgt. Pepper” album live from start to finish.

Stensaas added that the evening begins with “Prelude to Pepper” that will features several other Beatles songs that showcase the musical evolution of the band that lead to the classic album.

The show is Thursday, June 8th at 7:30 p.m. at Kaufman Auditorium in Marquette, and tickets are available through NMU EZ Tickets at the Berry Events Center, Superior Dome, Forest Roberts Theatre or NMU Bookstore or online at tickets.nmu.edu

They added there may be tickets available at the door, but the show is expected to sell out, so you should not wait and get your tickets early.

All proceeds go to the Marquette Area Public Schools Music Fund.

LISTEN IN – Dan Truckey and Dave Stensaas on “Fifty Years Ago Today: A Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band Tribute.”

