“Five Women Wearing The Same Dress” Coming To The Stage In Marquette

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Twirly Hug Productions is presenting “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress” by Alan Ball at the NMU James Panowski Black Box Theatre in Marquette May 18th through the 20th.

Twirly Hug founder and Director of the play, Marty Martello, and cast member Elissa Gladwell joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike this week to preview the show.

Martello talked about the show and how the story deftly moves from comedy to serious subject matter in a very conversational and realistic manner.

Gladwell explained that the main cast is made up of a cadre of very experienced area female actors that have embraced the story and are bringing the script to life in an enjoyable way.

Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. each night and tickets are available through all NMU EZ Ticket outlets on online at tickets.nmu.edu.

LISTEN IN – Marty Martello and Eliisa Gladwell discuss “Five Women Wearing The Same Dress”.

